Eminem Almost Starred In One Of 2008's Most Ambitious Sci-Fi Movies

The history of 2008 sci-fi misfire "Jumper," from "Edge of Tomorrow" and "The Bourne Identity" director Doug Liman, is one littered with shouldas, wouldas, and even a few couldas in its history, particularly regarding its casting. The film saw Hayden Christensen and Jamie Bell lead the way as a pair of heroes with the ability to teleport while an ancient order of hunters is led by Samuel L. Jackson. It was even teed up for a sequel that never came to pass. Speaking to MTV News (via Today), though, Liman recalled that legendary rapper Eminem was approached for a role before Christensen got the call to jump on over to the project.

"We did have a meeting. We did have conversations with Eminem," recalled Liman, who hinted it was more of a studio suggestion than someone he was actually seeking out. "At that point, I had already met Hayden and had fallen in love with Hayden," Liman explained. "It was one of those things where the studio, with all things being equal, would rather put a bigger name in the movie (and wanted Eminem). At some point, I just put my foot down and said, 'I love Hayden.'" That's not to say the rap star hadn't already revealed he had the acting chops after delivering an impressive performance in the semi-autobigraphical "8 Mile," but, unfortunately, he wasn't going to follow it up with "Jumper." It wouldn't be the first and last project he came close to joining, either.