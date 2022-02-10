Mad Max: Fury Road Would've Starred Eminem In A Weird Alternate Universe

It's hard to remember that before "Mad Max: Fury Road" hit the scene — and blew the bloody doors off every theater where it screened — that the whole development of the movie was friggin' bonkers. There were Terry Gilliam-level natural disasters that plagued the production, in-fighting with the two leads, skyrocketing budgets, extensive reshoots, and I'm sure a nervous breakdown or two. Luckily, George Miller is a hell of a director and somehow managed to wrangle a modern action movie classic out of the chaos.

There's a great oral history of the casting of "Mad Max: Fury Road" out over at Vulture excerpted from the book "Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road" by Kyle Buchanan and it details a lot of potential Maxes that were discussed along the way before the team landed on Tom Hardy. It should be noted that Miller was going to do this very same movie with Mel Gibson reprising his role a few years before "Fury Road" took on new life and actually made it before cameras. However, they eventually decided to recast the part and met with just about every actor in Hollywood about filling Max's boots.

One name in particular stands out in a "Wait, what?!?" kind of way. That name is Eminem.