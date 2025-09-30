Steve Buscemi Failed His Audition For This Danny DeVito Comedy With 82% On Rotten Tomatoes

Steve Buscemi is one of those actors who seems ubiquitous, having racked up over 100 movie and TV credits and even become the subject of an evergreen meme ("How do you do, fellow kids?") on his way to becoming a national treasure. He put in the hard yards after making the transition from firefighting to acting, landing a variety of bit parts in the mid 1980s and working the club circuit as part of a duo with Mark Boone Junior. Gradually, he found his niche, playing quirky, fast-talking little guys for the likes of Martin Scorsese (the "Life Lessons" segment of "New York Stories"), Jim Jarmusch ("Mystery Train"), and the Coen Brothers ("Miller's Crossing" and "Barton Fink"). Then came the big breakthrough role that put him on everyone's map as serial complainer and sole survivor Mr. Pink in "Reservoir Dogs."

Funnily enough, his career might have taken off earlier if he had landed a role in "Tin Men," a Danny DeVito-led comedy with an impressive 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is an engaging period piece from Baltimore native Barry Levinson, the writer-director whose tetralogy of movies set in the Maryland metropolis began with his Hollywood calling card, "Diner." Set four years later, Danny DeVito and Richard Dreyfuss star in "Tin Men" as Ernest Tilley and "B.B" Babowsky, two rival aluminum siding salesmen who come into direct conflict when they get into a fender bender. This sets into motion a spiraling game of tit-for-tat as they take revenge on each other's prized Cadillacs. Eventually, B.B. seeks final victory by romancing and seducing Tilley's discontented wife Nora (Barbara Hershey), a ploy that backfires spectacularly as Tilley is happy to get divorced and B.B. accidentally falls in love with her.

Coming after two less personal projects ("The Natural" and "Young Sherlock Holmes"), "Tin Men" was a return to the winning format of Levinson's hometown debut, a neatly acted and observed comedy-drama featuring lengthy scenes of regular guys sitting around shooting the breeze. Considering Buscemi grabbed so many viewers' attention with a similar diner scene at the start of "Reservoir Dogs," he would have been well-suited to play alongside DeVito, Dreyfuss, and the gallery of familiar mugs that Levinson assembled for his supporting cast. But, thanks to a flunked audition, it wasn't to be.