This Underrated Fantasy Crime Thriller Series Should Be Your Next Prime Video Binge

"Grimm" has always been an eccentric show. In fact, the show's core focus, Nick, is perceived as a strange man, as he is someone who "can see what no one else can" and can put an end to whatever darkness brews from time to time. While Angel's supernatural sleuthing stems from a more conscious attempt to chase redemption, Nick's actions are a part of his duty, as he is expected to fulfill his calling, no matter the cost.

Even as Nick keeps his identity close to his chest, he has to deal with monsters that threaten to upend the natural balance of the world, while also navigating his burgeoning humanity. This creates the perfect opportunity for oddball shenanigans, which the first few seasons dabble into without being conscious about being perceived as too thematically weird for audiences.

But this self-aware charm inexplicably fades by the third season mark, as the story starts leaning into superficial and literal fairy tale tropes to ham-fist fresh stories with all-too-familiar themes. As a result, we end up experiencing more of the same, where even the most impressive monster designs feel like pale echoes of their Season 1 counterparts. What used to be creepy and intriguing about a world teeming with monsters soon became trite and, dare I say, completely devoid of fear, which defeats the purpose of a fantasy show that mixed supernatural treats with the more grounded aspects of a crime thriller.

That said, you should absolutely stick around for more "Grimm" if you don't mind mildly derivative drama elements melded with a cheesy outlook that feels authentically charming. You can still expect a ton of unexpected twists and subversions, where the show's aesthetic blueprint urges you to abandon logic and embrace a more whimsical outlook that often borders on the ridiculous.

But hey, if that sounds a bit much for you, you can always be on the lookout for Peacock's upcoming "Grimm" reboot (!), which is set to entirely rewrite what we know so far and reinvent the fantasy-thriller from a brand new perspective.