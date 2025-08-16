How The Big Bang Theory Sadly Ruined A Hobby For One Of Its Stars

Even though "The Big Bang Theory" came to an end in 2018 when Jim Parsons unexpectedly stepped away from the show after 12 seasons, we still live under its shadow as one of the most-watched TV shows to this day, and three spin-offs that keep its legacy alive.

First, "Young Sheldon," which gave star Jim Parsons the opportunity to dig deeper into his immortal character as a young genius. After that came "Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage," which put Sheldon to bed so it could explore what his more average family members are up to when he's not around. And now flying at us faster than the speed of light is "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," a HBO Max comedy about that gives comic shop nerds Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) and Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie) the "Rosencrans and Gildernstern Are Dead" treatment as they try, and presumably fail, to save the world from an Armageddon of their own making.

"The Big Bang Theory," like its titular namesake, created a universe unto itself, and we all now live in the show's wake, and the series' stars are no exception. Simon Helberg picked up a preshow ritual of screaming at the top of his lungs while working on the show as the horndog Leonard, but it's poor sweet Kunal Nayyar who had his "favorite" hobby ruined for him by the show's enormous success — fashion.