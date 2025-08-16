How The Big Bang Theory Sadly Ruined A Hobby For One Of Its Stars
Even though "The Big Bang Theory" came to an end in 2018 when Jim Parsons unexpectedly stepped away from the show after 12 seasons, we still live under its shadow as one of the most-watched TV shows to this day, and three spin-offs that keep its legacy alive.
First, "Young Sheldon," which gave star Jim Parsons the opportunity to dig deeper into his immortal character as a young genius. After that came "Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage," which put Sheldon to bed so it could explore what his more average family members are up to when he's not around. And now flying at us faster than the speed of light is "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," a HBO Max comedy about that gives comic shop nerds Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) and Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie) the "Rosencrans and Gildernstern Are Dead" treatment as they try, and presumably fail, to save the world from an Armageddon of their own making.
"The Big Bang Theory," like its titular namesake, created a universe unto itself, and we all now live in the show's wake, and the series' stars are no exception. Simon Helberg picked up a preshow ritual of screaming at the top of his lungs while working on the show as the horndog Leonard, but it's poor sweet Kunal Nayyar who had his "favorite" hobby ruined for him by the show's enormous success — fashion.
Raj's 'ridiculously hideous' clothes have 'ruined' fashion for the actor
Across all 279 episodes of "The Big Bang Theory," you could count on Kunal Nayyar's hopeless romantic Raj Koothrappali to do two things: become wordlessly mute in front of women, and wear at least four layers of the most color-clashing clothes ever seen on TV.
Nayyar made an appearance on "The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast," where he revisited what it was like joining the cast of the show. Fans might know his introduction was turbulent to say the least, with CBS firing him just before the show debuted and showrunner Chuck Lorre fighting to get him back. Little did Nayyar know that playing the part of Raj and his ludicrous sweaters would have a steep price on his life off-set.
Nayyar calls fashion "one of [his] favorite things," but when he saw all the horrid outfits he would be forced to wear as Raj, it suddenly dawned on him that:
"Oh man, I'm gonna have to wear these clothes."
Nayyar is quick to heap praise on costume designer Mary Quigley, who "obviously did a very, very good job" of crafting "ridiculously hideous" outfits that were nonetheless "ridiculously good for the character." Unfortunately for Kunal, the side effect has turned out to be steeper than he had expected when he first put on that hideous outfit:
"Me, as Kunal, having to wear those clothes every day, those cargo pants — you know, it's ruined for me. I can't wear clothes — like vintage Gucci sweaters or something that look like Raj's sweaters that are in fashion now. I can't wear that stuff. God forbid cargo pants make a comeback. I don't know what I'd do"
In the past, Kunal has hinted that "The Big Bang Theory" could return once the cast and characters have matured a little more. Let's hope for Kunal's sake that Raj's wardrobe matures a little bit, too.