Cillian Murphy Gave Up A 15-Year Lifestyle For Peaky Blinders

The TV series "Peaky Blinders" officially ended its six-season run in April of 2022, and it has been announced that there will be a feature film (a sort of unofficial seventh season). "Peaky Blinders" was set in Birmingham just after World War I and followed the rise of a street gang, the Peaky Blinders, as their crime empire grew over the course of a decade. While the gang in the series is fictional, there was a real-life street gang called the Peaky Blinders which operated in Birmingham from the 1880s to the 1910s. The name "Peaky Blinders" has been said to refer to the razors that the gang members would supposedly stitch into their trademark peaked caps. They would then, so armed, headbutt attackers, stabbing them in the eyes and blinding them. Peaky blinders. (This story, however, is debated.)

Cillian Murphy played the lead character on "Peaky Blinders," a ruffian named Tommy Shelby. The actor, one might note, is broad-shouldered on "Peaky Blinders," sporting a thicker frame than one might have noticed him having in other roles. In 2023, for example, Murphy played the titular character in Christopher Nolan's excellent biopic "Oppenheimer." He had many shirtless scenes in the film, showing off his stick-like physique (which required skipping meals). According to Murphy's "Oppenheimer" co-star Emily Blunt, his daily intake, assuming he ate at all, often consisted of "one almond most nights or a little slice of apple." (Murphy himself debunked the "one almond a day" soundbite in an interview with GQ, explaining that Blunt was just "being very sympathetic" and "it was more than that.")

Talking to Mr. Porter in 2017, Murphy discussed his diet while filming "Peaky Blinders," saying that he took to eating meat again. He had previously been a vegetarian for 15 years, having changed his diet to avoid certain foodborne pathogens.