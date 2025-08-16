Jonathan Bailey Had A Secret Second Role In Jurassic World Rebirth
After earning over $800 million at the box office, "Jurassic World Rebirth" proved that audiences still really do move in herds to revisit the now seven-movie franchise. Featuring a brand-new cast battling a variety of bitey beasts that time forgot, one star who contributed a little more than most was "Bridgerton" and "Wicked" star Jonathan Bailey.
Starring alongside Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, Bailey took on the role of paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, who joins an expedition to yet another island where humans don't belong. However, Bailey, a man of many talents (and owner of popular small glasses), also contributed to the franchise's beloved musical score by showcasing his musical skills as a trained clarinetist. "I was doing ADR the week before with Gareth [Edwards, director], and they were recording at Abbey Road Studios the following week, and I went along, obsessed with ... film scores, and [composer] Alexander Desplat's score in this is just knock-out. ... I hadn't really played the clarinet properly for 18 years," he explained to SiriusXM.
Thankfully, it turned out that for Bailey, the actor was still a talented player after all those years. So much so that the actor's skills with the instrument earned him not just a spot in the orchestra, but also the chance to play solo for a key moment in the film involving his own character.
Jonathan Bailey went solo on the clarinet for Loomis' moment with the Titanosaurus
Not long after Loomis and his exploring pals have made their way to the island of Ile Saint-Hubert, they come across one of new dinosaurs to the franchise — Titanosauruses — in a moment that evokes a similar breathtaking sequence from the original film when Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) first feast their eyes on a real Brachiosaurus. For Bailey, it's an extra special moment, given that he contributed to both the sights and sounds in more ways than his co-stars did.
After already playing in the film's wind section, Bailey got an extra special treat that he was initially reluctant to take on. "It gets weirder because that sequence wasn't even ... on the page, the interaction with the Titanosaur. And what was queued up — and bearing in mind, they did it for a week and a half, and it just happened that after filming that, recording that John Williams score — there was a clarinet solo, and I was like, 'No, no, I can't do it.'"
Eventually, Bailey bit the bullet and accepted the gig. "Then it came up again, and [Desplat] went, 'Come on, it's now or never,' and I was like, 'Okay,' and it happened to be the exact moment that my character touched the dinosaur." As it turns out, life does indeed find a way — and sometimes it even gives you the right notes to play along with it.