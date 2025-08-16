Jonathan Bailey Had A Secret Second Role In Jurassic World Rebirth

After earning over $800 million at the box office, "Jurassic World Rebirth" proved that audiences still really do move in herds to revisit the now seven-movie franchise. Featuring a brand-new cast battling a variety of bitey beasts that time forgot, one star who contributed a little more than most was "Bridgerton" and "Wicked" star Jonathan Bailey.

Starring alongside Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, Bailey took on the role of paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, who joins an expedition to yet another island where humans don't belong. However, Bailey, a man of many talents (and owner of popular small glasses), also contributed to the franchise's beloved musical score by showcasing his musical skills as a trained clarinetist. "I was doing ADR the week before with Gareth [Edwards, director], and they were recording at Abbey Road Studios the following week, and I went along, obsessed with ... film scores, and [composer] Alexander Desplat's score in this is just knock-out. ... I hadn't really played the clarinet properly for 18 years," he explained to SiriusXM.

Thankfully, it turned out that for Bailey, the actor was still a talented player after all those years. So much so that the actor's skills with the instrument earned him not just a spot in the orchestra, but also the chance to play solo for a key moment in the film involving his own character.