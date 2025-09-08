A Hayden Christensen Sci-Fi Movie Got An Unexpected Spin-Off On YouTube

If I asked you to think of a 2000s sci-fi movie starring Hayden Christensen, two movies would probably leap to mind immediately — and neither would be "Jumper." However, after starring as Anakin Skywalker in the last two Star Wars prequels, Christensen went on to appear in this 2008 sci-fi thriller with his "Star Wars" co-star Samuel L. Jackson. "Jumper" starred Christensen as David Rice, a man with the ability to teleport — or "jump" — who finds himself hunted down by a religious group called the Paladins, whose goal is to eliminate all such jumpers. Jackson featured as Roland Cox, the leader of the Paladins.

"Jumper" jumped into theaters to lukewarm reviews. While the movie has its fans, critics were generally unimpressed, and in a year that also saw the release of "Iron Man" and "The Dark Knight," "Jumper" was quickly overshadowed and largely forgotten. However, that didn't stop a spin-off series from appearing years later. Debuting in 2018, "Impulse" was a YouTube Premium exclusive (then called YouTube Red) set in the world of "Jumper." Christensen did not reprise his role, with the series instead following new jumper Henrietta "Henry" Coles, played by Maddie Hasson.

Its home on the largely overlooked streamer YouTube Premium probably cost "Impulse" more mainstream success, though the series proved popular enough to receive a second season in 2019. The series has also received a generally more positive response from critics than "Jumper" did.