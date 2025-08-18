Tom Clancy Wanted To Team Up With Tom Selleck For A Game-Changing Project

Espionage thriller author Tom Clancy, who died in 2013, had a significant presence in the world of pop culture. Apart from his numerous bestselling books, he had a hand in a great many TV, movie, and video game adaptations of his work ... but he wasn't a stickler on working exclusively with his own stories.

One example of Clancy's willingness to venture into relatively un-Clancy-like territory took the form of Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson's seminal 1980s private investigator drama "Magnum P.I." Thomas Magnum's (Tom Selleck) mustache-laden adventures in Hawaii don't necessarily scream "gritty international spycraft," but Clancy happened to like the show quite a bit — so much, in fact, that he offered to tag team with "Magnum P.I." main actor Selleck on a mission to convert the show into a big-screen phenomenon.

In an interview with Yahoo! TV (via The Los Angeles Times), Selleck revealed that Clancy was looking to follow a string of hit movie adaptations with a "Magnum P.I." film, and even offered his writing talents for the project. Unfortunately, the star went on to describe how behind-the-scenes studio issues ended up permanently sidelining the two Toms' ambitious project: