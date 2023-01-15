Magnum P.I. Season 5 Trailer: The Detective Makes His Move To NBC

The trailer opens with Magnum (Hernandez) showing off in his bright red sports car and NBC showing off Higgins (Weeks) in her bright red swimsuit. What follows is a solid ten seconds (which is a lot of real estate for a trailer that's barely a minute long) of unabashed flirting. Don't worry, though, as NBC quickly remembers that no crime drama is complete without someone dual wielding a stick shift and a handgun, which really just feeds back into the bit about Magnum showing off in his bright red sports car.

Then there are a few rapid fire shots of TC (Stephen Hill), Kumu (Amy Hill), and Gordon (Tim Kang), while Rick (Zachary Knighton) reminds Magnum that his trademark snark isn't universally endearing. And maybe it isn't but, between punching bad guys and jumping into airborne helicopters it seems to be doing the trick for Weeks. The final, lingering shot of the trailer sees the leading pair enjoy a steamy (some puns are too easy) shower together. Honestly, it doesn't look like the fifth season of "Magnum P.I." will be breaking any new creative ground, but it does look like it will deliver on what makes serial television entertaining.

"Magnum P.I." season 5 will premiere February 19, 2023, at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock. Previous seasons are currently available to stream through Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV+.