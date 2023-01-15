Magnum P.I. Season 5 Trailer: The Detective Makes His Move To NBC
"Magnum P.I.," the 2018 remake of Tom Selleck's 1980 crime drama (which he didn't want to see recreated), is back. Following its brief cancelation on CBS after the fourth season, the fifth season of the ongoing reboot will release on NBC, where Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez), Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks), and the rest of their cohort will hang around so long as viewers continue to make fictional island crime profitable and just a little sexy. "Magnum P.I." season 5 will feature 20 episodes broken into two chunks and the first half will begin airing on February 19 with a two-hour special.
Now, we have our first look as to what story the cast of "Magnum P.I." will become entangled in next. Granted, it's not a particularly forthcoming glimpse in terms of narrative meat, but it's a brief window into the toothy charm, romantic tension, and explosive car chases that fans have come to expect from the series. Interested? Let's take a look at the official trailer that NBC just dropped for public consumption.
A familiar trailer for a new season
The trailer opens with Magnum (Hernandez) showing off in his bright red sports car and NBC showing off Higgins (Weeks) in her bright red swimsuit. What follows is a solid ten seconds (which is a lot of real estate for a trailer that's barely a minute long) of unabashed flirting. Don't worry, though, as NBC quickly remembers that no crime drama is complete without someone dual wielding a stick shift and a handgun, which really just feeds back into the bit about Magnum showing off in his bright red sports car.
Then there are a few rapid fire shots of TC (Stephen Hill), Kumu (Amy Hill), and Gordon (Tim Kang), while Rick (Zachary Knighton) reminds Magnum that his trademark snark isn't universally endearing. And maybe it isn't but, between punching bad guys and jumping into airborne helicopters it seems to be doing the trick for Weeks. The final, lingering shot of the trailer sees the leading pair enjoy a steamy (some puns are too easy) shower together. Honestly, it doesn't look like the fifth season of "Magnum P.I." will be breaking any new creative ground, but it does look like it will deliver on what makes serial television entertaining.
"Magnum P.I." season 5 will premiere February 19, 2023, at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock. Previous seasons are currently available to stream through Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV+.