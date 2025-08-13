Alien: Earth Has A Shocking Number Of References To A Classic Fantasy Tale

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spoilers for "Alien: Earth" to follow.

The franchise may be called "Alien," but the face-hugging, chest-bursting, penis-headed little monsters have always only been half of the equation. Androids, from Ash (Ian Holm) in the 1979 original "Alien" to David (Michael Fassbender) in "Prometheus," have always been just as important to "Alien" as a property. The FX series "Alien: Earth" honors that tradition and explores different types of androids, too.

The first "Alien: Earth" episode's introductory text reveals that, in 2120, "the race for immortality will come in three guises." First, cyborgs, or humans enhanced with cybernetic parts. Second, androids, or beings who are completely synthetic in mind and body. Then, finally, hybrids, or human minds fully uploaded into synthetic bodies, "Ghost in the Shell" style.

"Alien: Earth" is all about the hybrids. The future of "Alien" has always been a corporatocracy, but "Alien: Earth" reveals it's not only the classic company Weyland-Yutani that rules Earth. There's also a mega-corporation called Prodigy, which is owned by the world's youngest trillionaire, Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin), and is funding the creation of hybrids. While immortality has surely crossed Boy's mind, he claims he just wants someone (who he thinks is) as smart as himself to talk to, which the hybrids can provide.

The first hybrid created is from a terminally ill girl named Marcy (Florence Bensberg). Her mind is downloaded into a synthetic body crafted like an adult, because the bodies don't age naturally. Yet, apparently, the hybrid process requires a young mind because older ones can't handle it. That explains why the elderly mega-billionaire Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce) crossed the stars to find immortality in "Prometheus" instead of downloading himself into an immortal body on Earth.

The now hybrid Marcy (Sydney Chandler) renames herself "Wendy," after Wendy Darling from "Peter Pan." The references to that story don't stop there, either.