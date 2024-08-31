Prometheus Deleted Scenes Explain The Movie's Most Shocking Sequence

Ridley Scott's 2012 "Alien" prequel "Prometheus" has been criticized for its vague lore and screenplay that wraps mysteries inside enigmas. I'm a fan of the picture — and Scott's 2017 sequel "Alien: Covenant" — but I will concede I remain frustrated that the movies didn't dig deeper into the alien Engineers. These ancient and inscrutable beings created us in their image, "Prometheus" reveals with its opening scene, yet now they want to destroy us. The movie doesn't answer why. Did the Engineers always intend humans as Xenomorph breeding stock? Did our ancestors fail their parents (perhaps by killing one of their emissaries)?

"Prometheus" ends with Dr. Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and android David (Michael Fassbender) flying off to the Engineers' homeworld, intent on getting answers. "Covenant" doesn't give them, for David wiped out the Engineers with their own bio-weapons and then killed Shaw. Just like the main characters of "Prometheus," I keep wrestling with the question of why a creator would kill their creation, forever denied a clear answer.

Scott has not assembled a full-on director's cut of "Prometheus," but some deleted scenes have been released. One fills in gaps of an existing sequence in the theatrical cut — when David's elderly creator Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce) awakens the last surviving Engineer and asks that it cure him of death.

Here's how the scene unfolds in the theatrical cut: David tells his human companions that 2000 years ago, the Engineers had been planning to go to Earth and wipe it out with their black goo bombers. David wakes up the Engineer and Dr. Shaw interjects, asking why his people hate humanity. Weyland has his goons knock Shaw down and, through David, makes his request. The Engineer strokes David's head before tearing it off, killing the entire search party bar Shaw, and restarting plans for the annihilation of Earth.

The longer version of the scene (see below) makes the Engineer's violent turn less sudden, with some additional clues about the themes of "Prometheus."