One Thing Is Keeping Weapons Director Zach Cregger From Being The Next Shyamalan (And That's A Good Thing)

"Go in blind." That's the warning that's accompanied the two incredible horror movies that have come from director Zach Cregger. After giving us the nightmarish Airbnb-based tale "Barbarian," Cregger's latest, "Weapons" sees a town consumed with dread after an entire classroom of children mysteriously disappear into the night at 2:17am. In both finales of these now critically-acclaimed movies, audiences have been left flabbergasted after being taken down holes of horror (quite literally in "Barbarian's" case), clueless over what was waiting at the end of them. It's made Cregger a refreshing and exciting voice in the genre, and one that seems to be reverberating with the same level of tension, chills, and rug-pulling as one director in particular.

In 1999, M. Night Shyamalan turned up on the scene with "The Sixth Sense," which delivered one of the greatest twists in cinema history. His booming success saw him shoot to the top of 'directors to watch' lists. Shyamalan was often compared to Alfred Hitchcock — thanks to his first batch of films that had audiences second-guessing (and third-guessing, and fourth-guessing) where the story was going — which became a blessing and a burden for the filmmaker. Now, after making two exceptional horror films back-to-back, Cregger has a chance to gain the same kind of traction. If he isn't careful, he could end up succumbing to a similar issue that has plagued his predecessor for most of his career.