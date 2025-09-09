Why Lina Esco's Christina Alonso Left SWAT

CBS has had its share of long-running procedural shows, and when each series runs for multiple seasons, the chances of characters saying goodbye increase with each passing episode. "SWAT" ran for eight seasons on CBS before bowing earlier this year, as the series got two unexpected renewals after season 6's finale. But there comes a time when you have to say goodbye to Shemar Moore's Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson and the rest of 20 Squad.

Before all of that drama, fans bade farewell to Lina Esco during the "SWAT" season 5 finale, and much like what happened later when fan-favorite Dominique Luca (Kenny Johnson) left the show, viewers were shocked by the decision to write off Esco's character. However, the actress decided it was time to turn in her badge, and she ended her tenure on "SWAT" amicably with the creative team.

On "SWAT," Lina Esco played Christina "Chris" Alonso, an integral part of 20 Squad, and the first female officer in the LAPD's SWAT team. After coming over from the K-9 division, Chris appeared in 106 episodes of the CBS procedural drama. As the 20 Squad's resident marksman, Chris is a constant presence and romantically entangled with Alex Russell's Jim Street. This whole romantic plotline is a popular relationship among "SWAT" fans, and just before Esco left the role, the two characters finally made the decision to enter into a full romantic relationship. So, a longtime fan-favorite stepping away was always going to leave the viewers wondering if something else was going on.

The decision to write Chris out of the show was influenced by Esco's personal decision to leave, and the entire crew supported her. TV Line (via The Direct) caught up with "SWAT" executive producer Andy Dettman, and he even had hope that they could possibly bring Esco back for Season 8. He said, "It'd be wonderful to bring everybody back. In our mind, Chris is very much a part of Street's life, so if we can find a way to bring her back through, I'd love to. But I haven't figured it out yet."