Taylor Swift Auditioned For A Major Hollywood Musical — And It Went Horribly Wrong

If you've been paying attention to Taylor Swift's career highs over the last few years — and it's hard not to, honestly — you're probably wondering if there's anything the singer-songwriter can't do. In 2024, Swift became the first artist in Grammys history to win the night's biggest prize, album of the year, a whopping four times (that win was for her 2022 album "Midnights" after three previous wins for "Fearless" in 2010, "1989" in 2016, and "folklore" in 2021). In December of that same year, she wrapped up her Eras Tour, which spanned the globe, five continents, and 149 completely sold-out shows ... and when I say "completely sold out," I mean thousands of fans who couldn't get tickets swarmed stadiums and sat on hills near venues just to overhear the three and a half hour experience.

Swift is one of the best-selling artists of all time (to the point where her charting peers are legends like the Beatles, Elvis Presley, and Michael Jackson) and has been called a generationally talented songwriter by luminaries like Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, and Carole King. One thing she couldn't do, though? Audition for Tom Hooper's 2012 musical "Les Misérables." During a 2022 appearance on the raucous "The Graham Norton Show" alongside Eddie Redmayne, who went on to play Marius in the movie, Swift admitted that her audition was absolutely awful.

"Basically, I was auditioning for two roles," Swift told Norton, explaining that she considered herself half a contender for two of the musical's lead female roles. "I had the look of Cosette, but I had the range vocally of Éponine, so it was established that I was there for a good time but not for a long time. I wasn't going to get the role," Swift joked. (The blonde, willowy Cosette, who happens to be Marius' love interest, was ultimately played by Amanda Seyfried. Stage veteran Samantha Barks, who previously portrayed Éponine — who's hopelessly in love with Marius — in two productions of "Les Misérables" before, scored that role.)

"But they were like, 'do you want to come to London for one last screen test and you'll get to screen test with Eddie Redmayne?'" Swift said before telling Redmayne that he's one of her favorite actors. "This seems like an experience I want to have in my life," Swift recalled thinking, but when she got to London, she was in for a big surprise. Swift then explained that the team wanted to make her look like Éponine for the screen test, right down to the brown teeth ... and when Redmayne described the character as a "19th century street urchin," Swift agreed before getting into the worst part of the tale.