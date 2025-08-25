John Wayne's First Television Special Was A Star-Studded Spectacle That Just Doesn't Happen Anymore

Today we live in a certain type of monoculture which, as evidenced by the "Harry Potter" reboot series, has gone nostalgia-mad. But otherwise, things have never been more fractured. We're all on our own cultural journeys, becoming immersed in various subcultures facilitated by the internet and social media. It's for this very reason that Hollywood doesn't hold the kind of cultural sway it once did, as the rise of streaming platforms has sent the industry into a scramble to keep up with the public's increasingly fragmented attention. When you consider the fact that, in 2025, Nielsen confirmed YouTube had become the number one distributor of TV content in the U.S., beating every other broadcaster and streamer (including Netflix), you can get a real sense for how the cultural landscape has changed so dramatically in the last few decades.

It's the kind of thing someone like John Wayne could surely have never imagined. We've heard a lot about the death of the movie star in recent years, and to some extent it's true (although putting someone like Timothée Chalamet in your movie isn't going to hurt ticket sales). But there's definitely a sense that the type of star exemplified by the Duke just isn't a thing any more. Wayne was a monolith of the pre-internet age monoculture, where everybody had a somewhat shared experience. He represented something fundamental about the way culture worked in the 20th century. It wasn't just that people went to see his movies because they starred John Wayne, it was the way in which the actor came to embody certain values and represent a shared idea of what it meant to be a proud American — and perhaps even a respectable member of society. As time went on, he became a more polarizing figure, but there's no doubt he remained an icon throughout his life.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a modern day equivalent, simply because we don't have those shared ideas any more, so it's truly fascinating to look back at the man's career as a lens through which to view 20th century culture. Take his first TV special, for example — a grandiose NBC extravaganza packed with stars of every type which simply wouldn't happen today.