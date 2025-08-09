Freakier Friday Features A Lindsay Lohan Easter Egg You Probably Missed

During the opening montage of "Freakier Friday," we see a collage of Polaroid photos, calendar pages, and cut-out magazine lettering. It has a recognizably Y2K aesthetic and showcases Anna and her new beau Eric dating around LA. They visit the Hollywood Bowl, Santa Monica Pier, and go hiking near the Hollywood sign. The montage ends with an image of their wedding invitation. The date reads October 3rd above the happy couple and their disgruntled daughters. October 3rd pops up again when Anna scrolls through her iPhone calendar and in a close-up of Tess's planner.

That is the fated day that Cady talks to her crush, Aaron Samuels, in "Mean Girls." "On October 3, he asked me what day it was," she narrates. Cady then responds in a starry-eyed daze, "It's October 3rd." The scene perfectly captures those moments in girlhood where the briefest interaction with your crush was EVERYTHING. Fans have since declared October 3rd as #MeanGirlsDay, celebrating by sharing GIFs of the scene-turned-meme, posting their favorite quotes, and even wearing pink. In 2021, Lindsay Lohan herself made a social media post honoring the occasion. Tina Fey and Busy Philipps also co-hosted a "Mean Girls" viewing party on October 3, 2019 via Facebook for the release of the Broadway musical.

Lindsay Lohan was the first to notice this special date on the invitation, "I was like, 'Does anyone realize this is October 3rd? That's Mean Girls Day ... I genuinely don't think anyone realized it," she told Perri Nemiroff. "I was like, 'Let's leave it, it's an Easter egg,'" she continued. It's yet another moment in "Freakier Friday" where we can remember and appreciate how Lindsay Lohan was such an indelible part of early aughts adolescence and celebrate her comeback.