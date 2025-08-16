Larry David's Past Relationships Saved One Seinfeld Episode

In the second season of "Seinfeld," series staff writer Larry Charles wrote an episode titled "The Bet," a.k.a. "The Gun," which revolved around the purchase of a firearm. The script's A-story involved a bet as to whether or not Kramer (Michael Richards) had sex with a flight attendant like he claimed, while the B-story had Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) declaring she wanted to buy a handgun after a neighbor in her building gets mugged. Elaine is initially very excited — even sexually aroused — at the thought of purchasing a gun and jokes whimsically about shooting Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) in the head. Elaine loses interest, however, when she actually starts going through the process of acquiring a weapon. Notably, she doesn't like having to get one from a shady friend-of-a-friend in his apartment, so she ends up buying a toy gun instead.

"The Bet" was never made, however, as both Louis-Dreyfus and director Tom Cherones — as they discovered at the table real — felt that guns weren't good fodder for comedy. Gun violence was too real, so both the "Seinfeld" cast and crew refused to shoot the episode. Even one of NBC's executives, Glenn Padnik, felt that it was in poor taste. The script was shelved and can now only be read online. It's also talked about at length in the "Seinfeld" DVD special features.

Of course, when the kibosh was put on "The Bet," the show needed a replacement script in a hurry. Shooting had to stay on schedule, which meant the whole thing needed to be written in just a few days. Luckily, series co-creator Larry David and Seinfeld himself managed to bang out the screenplay for an episode titled "The Phone Message" within 48 hours. Without many ideas, the pair simply reached into their own personal lives for fodder. David, it seems, had a bad habit of leaving very awkward phone messages on his girlfriends' answering machines, leading to him being dumped. David merely envisioned George (Jason Alexander) having the same problem, and the story began to form.