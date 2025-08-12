Jake Gyllenhaal's The Guilty Is A Remake Of A Much Better Movie Streaming For Free

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If a movie is going to be mostly close-up reactions of its lead actor, then the actor needs to have an expressive face. Jake Gyllenhaal, who more than fits the bill, faced this challenge in the 2021 thriller "The Guilty," directed by Antoine Fuqua (who used unorthodox filming methods to shoot the movie during the pandemic) and scripted by "True Detective" creator Nic Pizzolatto.

In "The Guilty," Gyllenhaal plays Joe Baylor, a 911 dispatcher in Los Angeles. The film takes place almost entirely during one of his shifts. Joe (who has a haunted past) is pretty dispassionate about his job... at first. Then a woman named Emily (Riley Keough) calls him, claiming that she's being kidnapped. Trying to help her from a distance, Joe discovers the culprit is likely her abusive ex-husband Henry (Peter Sarsgaard), but gradually realizes his assumptions about the case may have been too hasty.

I've been on the Gyllenhaal defense squad since 2014, when I saw "Nightcrawler" and his swing-for-the-fences performance as bug-eyed grifter Lou Bloom. For my money, that swing was a home run. Gyllenhaal previously worked with Fuqua on the 2015 boxing drama "Southpaw," a memorable performance trapped in a forgettable movie. "Southpaw" rested its laurels on Gyllenhaal, and "The Guilty" takes that even further. Since the camera rarely moves from Joe's desk, Gyllenhaal is one of the few onscreen actors in the movie and the only one who gets significant focus.

Yo can compare "The Guilty" to other bottle films, such as "Locke," which is set entirely in a car driven by Tom Hardy, who is taking phone calls and hearing his life collapse around him; "Secret Honor," where Philip Baker Hall does a one-man show as a post-impeachment Richard Nixon ranting about his enemies; and "The Guilty" — the original version of "The Guilty," that is, a 2018 Danish language film currently streaming on Tubi.