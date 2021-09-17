Jake Gyllenhaal And Antoine Fuqua On Filming The Guilty Using Unorthodox Pandemic Methods [Interview]

So how important was the original movie to you guys? Did either of you study that, or were you more interested in making this your own thing? How did you guys approach the original movie compared to what you were doing here?

Antoine Fuqua: I read the script first and I was hooked on the story, the thriller of it, the mystery and everything. And then I watched the original, and I love the original, I do. It has a European feel, a little different. I obviously wanted to make this our own. Joe is somebody I related more to, obviously because of my relationship with Jake. And also, I know guys like that, Jake knows guys like that, in that line of business policing, military, all those sort of high risk businesses. So I wanted to make it more relatable to us here in the United States. The male masculinity that we understand a little bit more, that we witness every day. So that part of it was really exciting for me.

Jake Gyllenhaal: When I saw the original film, I immediately thought this needs to be transposed into an American context. I'm not really even quite sure why I felt that. I just felt like very rarely does a movie communicate something that... yes, I think the original film is brilliant. In fact, I'm developing another movie with Gustav and we're good friends, and he's very happy with this movie. And he's been along the ride with us from the beginning, but I think the necessity of putting a story like this, like Antoine said, about masculinity, about our perceptions of each other, about our misconceptions, about our projections, about what we think we see or what we assume we see when we hear a voice, how mistaken we can be about people and what we assume. All those ideas, particularly in our culture right now, told through, clearly, a very thrilling, very intense story that's entertaining. It just felt almost necessary in an American context. You can make the argument in a cinematic world, the first one is fantastic, what's the reason to do it so soon? And it's because everything in this story is a story, really in a lot of ways, about America right now. And I think both Antoine and I felt that way.

Antoine Fuqua: Yeah. We're dealing with some serious mental illness issues that we're not talking about.

Can you elaborate on that just a little bit more?

Antoine Fuqua: Well, if you look at America at the moment, especially American men we are struggling with who we are right now. We've got a lot of things happening where we're trying to redefine what it means to be a man, for sure. And then if you're in a business like policing or military, look, a lot of guys who just came back from Afghanistan, a lot of those guys have killed themselves. There are some issues, there are some things that are happening, that we're not really talking about. It's almost like a bad word. And now you're starting to see more athletes even come out to talk about mental illness. We're trying to get our heads and our arms wrapped around a problem and we're witnessing so much violence, mainly by men, mass shootings. There is something wrong, you just can't say evil or corrupt. There's something else that I think we have to all deal with in this country. Why is that happening? So if you study any mass murderer or anybody like that, there's always one thing in life that made them the way they are. It's like, "hey, he murdered somebody and he would always take the red shoes and stick them under the bed." Because somewhere in his life, his mother was doing something crazy, and she had red shoes when he was a kid. There's always a reason for the behavior. And then America, what is our reason for this behavior? Especially with men, what's really going on right now? So I think that Gustav's film, to me, is a masterpiece. This film was more about exploring masculinity in America, violence in America, the system in American, mental health in America, as well as the thrill of it all in the fun of it all. But those are the subjects that me and Jake talk a lot about.

Jake Gyllenhaal: Yeah. I think that it's very clear that, we talk about our systems of communication, how even in trying to make a movie through them, how many faulty things happened and our problems in terms of just making a movie. And then you think about miscommunications in an actual emergency, in situations where you're dealing with someone who clearly, in this story and a number of people in this story, are dealing with serious mental health issues. And no one knows how to handle those things within the system and they may know how to handle them, but the system does nothing to help that, or makes it very hard to be helped. So I think somewhere looking underneath this movie in almost every one of the phone calls, there are hints of all of these questions. And I think we both felt, and we talked about this a lot, that it was very important that... It landed in our laps in a way without really realizing it, as all great things do when you're making something, it's something you need to learn, obviously. But the time, I handed this to Antoine in July 2020?

Antoine Fuqua: Yeah, July.

Jake Gyllenhaal: The country and the world is going through more than we've ever gone through in so long, and the world was. We just felt it was in our bones to put it within an American context and tell the story.