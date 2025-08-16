Before NCIS, Michael Weatherly Starred In A Canceled James Cameron Series

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

James Cameron burst onto the scene with the sci-fi action classic "The Terminator," and he has since parlayed that success into a very prosperous Hollywood career. Cameron's "Avatar" made history by becoming the highest-grossing film of all time on two occasions, while his sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is right up there with it in terms of profitability and currently ranks as the third highest-grossing movie ever. Elsewhere, "Titanic" — Cameron's award-winning disaster blockbuster starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as lovers on the titular sinking ship — occupies the fourth spot on that same list. Needless to say, the man knows how to write, direct, and produce hits, although even he isn't immune to projects that fail to gain the interest of the masses.

In 2000, Cameron and Charles H. Eglee co-created "Dark Angel," a short-lived post-apocalyptic sci-fi action series that was canceled on a cliffhanger ending after two seasons on Fox. Its story follows Max (Jessica Alba), a genetically enhanced super soldier who escapes from a lab and accepts a job as a courier (while also moonlighting as a cat burglar and valiant warrior in the fight for justice), as she tries to evade the people who made her. "NCIS" veteran Michael Weatherly also stars in the show as Logan, a moralistic cyber journalist who aids Max in her quest to stop corruption. Romantic sparks also fly between the pair, but getting to settle down is difficult in a post-apocalyptic world where powerful institutions want to find and capture them.

On paper, "Dark Angel" has all of the ingredients to be a hit, but it wasn't meant to be in the early 2000s. With that in mind, let's find out why it was canceled by Fox.