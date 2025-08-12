Josh Brolin Regrets Turning Down A Major Oscar-Winning Movie
Regrets, Josh Brolin might have a few. In the eclectic career of the former Goonie, "Jonah Hex" is a major one that the actor has listed multiple times as a disaster, knowing exactly how and where it went wrong. There were some opportunities, however, that were right there for the taking that the Oscar-nominated actor turned down, such as Alejandro G. Iñárritu's "Birdman." The 2014 one-take story about a failed movie star getting a second chance on stage was another outstanding performance in the Michael Keatonaissance (that's right, McConaughey's not the only one). It wasn't the leading Birdman's role he missed out on, though, rather the self-indulgent, dillweed of an actor, Mike, played in the film by Edward Norton.
During his appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Brolin recalled being offered the role that went to Norton, saying, "I love that film. This happens all the time, you know?" But while Brolin might still have a slight case of FOMO with the Academy Award-winning movie, he's happy with the final result and the star who took the part instead. "But when I saw Edward in that role ... he was perfect. He kills it," Brolin confessed. "I had done the table reading, and it was funny, and I pulled out because I went and saw my son in Thailand. I know why I pulled out, and I wouldn't have changed it even today. But I would have liked to do that movie, and I love Iñárritu. I think he's amazing."
Brolin doesn't regret taking on Hal Jordan in the DCU
While a contribution to "Birdman" might be considered by Brolin as the one that got away, one gig that he doesn't regret passing on is the upcoming HBO Max DC Studios series, "Lanterns." Back when the casting call was going out, Brolin was one of the top picks for the role of legendary Green Lantern, Hal Jordan, which ended up going to "Friday Night Lights" star Kyle Chandler opposite "Rebel Ridge" lead, Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. Now with the project well underway and anticipation heating up, Brolin assures that he doesn't have any remorse about not picking up the power ring and can't wait to see what Chandler delivers instead.
Brolin explains, "I'm super excited to see it ... I can't wait to see it, because I love Kyle Chandler, I think he's solid. He's fantastic." As for any other future comic book roles, there's only one gig that Brolin has admitted he'd be happy taking on, and it's that Infinity Gauntlet-obsessed bad guy with a questionable chin, Thanos. "If they called me in London right now, and said, 'Let's do this,' I'd be like, 'I'll be there tomorrow.'" Perhaps Brolin gets the call to settle who is the strongest villain out of Thanos and Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Personally, though? Our money is on the Latverian.