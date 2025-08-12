Josh Brolin Regrets Turning Down A Major Oscar-Winning Movie

Regrets, Josh Brolin might have a few. In the eclectic career of the former Goonie, "Jonah Hex" is a major one that the actor has listed multiple times as a disaster, knowing exactly how and where it went wrong. There were some opportunities, however, that were right there for the taking that the Oscar-nominated actor turned down, such as Alejandro G. Iñárritu's "Birdman." The 2014 one-take story about a failed movie star getting a second chance on stage was another outstanding performance in the Michael Keatonaissance (that's right, McConaughey's not the only one). It wasn't the leading Birdman's role he missed out on, though, rather the self-indulgent, dillweed of an actor, Mike, played in the film by Edward Norton.

During his appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Brolin recalled being offered the role that went to Norton, saying, "I love that film. This happens all the time, you know?" But while Brolin might still have a slight case of FOMO with the Academy Award-winning movie, he's happy with the final result and the star who took the part instead. "But when I saw Edward in that role ... he was perfect. He kills it," Brolin confessed. "I had done the table reading, and it was funny, and I pulled out because I went and saw my son in Thailand. I know why I pulled out, and I wouldn't have changed it even today. But I would have liked to do that movie, and I love Iñárritu. I think he's amazing."