Is Zach Cregger's Weapons Connected To Barbarian? Here's The Truth

Nope, "Weapons" is not connected to "Barbarian." Despite the "Barbarian" callback on the Maybrook News site, the fact of the matter is that there's nothing in "Weapons" to actually connect it to "Barbarian." No one mentions the events of that film, nor do they seem to be set in the same location ("Barbarian" is set in the real Detroit neighborhood of Brightmoor, which "Weapons" takes place in the seemingly fictional small suburban town of Maybrook).

So what's the deal? Why did the Maybrook News site include mention of the events of "Barbarian"? If I had to guess, I would simply say: for fun. The "Barbarian" throwback on the viral site was nothing more than a wink at fans who loved Cregger's first film and want to see the new one.

On top of that, it seems almost impossible to connect these films, because while they have the same director and are both horror flicks, they're distinctly different. "Barbarian" does not involve the supernatural, while "Weapons" very much does. Then there's the fact that two films hail from different studios: "Barbarian" was released by the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, while "Weapons" comes from Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. But here's the thing: it's okay to not have these movies be connected. In fact, it's better that way. We shouldn't need every movie to be the starting point for a cinematic universe. Sometimes it's okay to let movies stand on their own.

"Weapons" is now playing in theaters.