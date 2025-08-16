The Awful '80s Comedy That Keanu Reeves Headlined Before His Rise To Fame

It's easy to look at Keanu Reeves' long career and surmise that the man has been on top for decades. As the star of the "John Wick" films, he cemented his standing as one of the all-time greats of Hollywood and has a long list of equally great movies on his résumé dating all the way back to the 1980s. But like any actor, Reeves has experienced ups and downs, and some of the downs have been pretty abject.

Even prior to his first appearance as the titular assassin in 2014's "John Wick," Reeves was at a real nadir career-wise. His 2010 rom-com "Henry's Crime" failed at the box office, after which Reeves took a short break from acting to produce a documentary before starring in the independent drama "Generation Um..." in 2012. That film currently bears a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which isn't always the best guide (after all, we're talking about the same site that claims there's only two "perfect" sci-fi movies), but in the case of "Generation Um...," that 0% is a pretty good representation of the film's quality.

Though Reeves' 2013 directorial debut "Man of Tai Chi" was well-received, it was a commercial disappointment, and things only got worse when the actor fronted the massive box office flop that was "47 Ronin." It was only with "John Wick" that Reeves started to make a comeback, and ever since then, he's gone from strength to strength (though he's still found time to star in the odd stinker, 2019's "Replicas" being one example).

Of course, the early 2010s weren't the only time Reeves struggled in his career. Prior to landing his breakout role as Ted Logan in 1989's "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," Reeves racked up an impressive list of duds. That includes a horrible comedy that even he, with all his Keanu charm, struggled to redeem in any way.