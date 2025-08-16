A Devastating Event Forced Production To Pause On Seinfeld For 3 Weeks

In the "Seinfeld" episode "The Pie" (February 17, 1994), George (Jason Alexander) accumulates a rival, an enemy he attracts over the purchase of a suit. The rivalry will culminate when George attends a job interview at a local restaurant. George, while sitting with a prospective boss, spies his rival lurking around the kitchen, becoming convinced that his rival is trying to taint his food. When George's interviewer offers him a bite of pie, George refuses. His refusal ends up costing him the job.

George's pie refusal is the punchline to an episode-long gag where several characters refuse to eat a bite of pie. Early in the episode, Jerry's girlfriend Audrey (Suzanne Snyder) had already refused a bit of Jerry's pie without offering a reason, leading to his undying consternation. This was returned by Jerry refusing to eat her pizza when she offered, due to certain hygiene issues from the pizza's chef, only causing tensions to mount between them. Pie is everyone's downfall.

"The Pie" is a run-of-the-mill episode of "Seinfeld" that contains no significant pieces of lore or mythology. It's funny, but it's not important. The only notable thing about the script for "The Pie" is that Jerry Seinfeld once admitted that he quotes a line of dialogue from this episode to his kids. Specifically, he likes to say, "If you're one of us, you'll take a bite."

More significantly, production on "The Pie" had to be delayed for three weeks because of a natural disaster. The script was completed, and the cast gave a table read on January 14, 1994, ready to report to the set in the next few days. Citizens of Los Angeles, however, will recall that the devastating Northridge earthquake struck on January 17 of that year. The earthquake did extensive damage to large areas of L.A., knocking out power for a few days and making water unsafe to drink. Notable to this story, the CBS studios where "Seinfeld" filmed were damaged and had to be completely refurbished.

It took three weeks to make the sets usable again. The crew talked about the delay on the DVD special features for "The Pie."