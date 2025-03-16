Jerry Seinfeld Only Quotes One Line From His NBC Sitcom

At the beginning of the "Seinfeld" episode "The Pie" (February 17, 1994), Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) tries to feed a bite of apple pie to his date, Audrey (Suzanne Snyder), but she refuses without giving a reason. The refusal to eat something offered by a peer becomes a motif of the episode. Later on, the pair go to a restaurant owned by Audrey's father, but refuses to eat a slice of pizza she offers him. She understands immediately that this small social slight is a form of revenge. Like in all episodes of "Seinfeld," something tiny and incidental is, through a vast network of neuroses, turned into a massively awkward faux pas.

Later still, George (Jason Alexander) is having dinner with a prospective employer at a restaurant. George notices that a rival of his is in the restaurant's kitchen, and begins to suspect that his food might have been tainted in some way. When his potential employer, MacKenzie (Lane Davies), offers George a bite of chocolate cream pie, he refuses. This is baffling to MacKenzie, as he was just telling George how important it was to conform and to be a team player. One of MacKenzie's compatriots leans forward and says, with intense portent, "If you're one of us, you'll take a bite." Needless to say, George's refusal to eat the pie loses him the job.

It seems that "If you're one of us, you'll take a bite" is a line of dialogue that Jerry Seinfeld, even to this day, uses in casual conversation. "Seinfeld," although initially hated, has since introduced a lot of casual colloquialism into the pop lexicon, of course. "Close-talker," "Hello, Newman," "fancy boy," "sponge-worthy," "soup Nazi," etc. But in a Reddit AMA from 2013, Jerry Seinfeld admitted that the "take a bite" line stayed with him. He repeats it whenever he shares a meal with his kids.