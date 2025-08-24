Taron Egerton Doubts Carry-On 2 Will Happen For A Good Reason

God knows Hollywood loves making unnecessary sequels to movies that become surprise hits. It doesn't matter if there's nothing to go on, if the actual story has no loose ends left, or even if the star of the first film declines the offer to reprise the role. Thankfully, however, there are actors, directors, and producers sensible enough not to bring back something that they don't feel strongly about. This is the case of Netflix's 2024 holiday actioner, "Carry-On," for now.

Heavily inspired by Bruce Willis' memorable "Die Hard 2," the Netflix release "Carry-On" was the kind of modernized homage that captured the vibe of what makes action flicks thrilling and fun. A high-concept plot filled with suspense, Jaume Collet-Serra's film follows Ethan Kopek (Taron Egerton), a TSA officer at the LAX airport, who's gunning for a promotion after his dream job of becoming a police officer falls through. And because he and his girlfriend, Nora (Sofia Carson), are expecting their first child. Naturally, Kopek's timing to prove himself couldn't be worse since he picked the very day when a mercenary called the Traveler (Jason Bateman) is about to blackmail his way into getting a suitcase with a lethal nerve agent onto one of the planes — via the "assistance" of Kopek — otherwise he kills Nora and whomever he needs to get the job done.

Despite some illogical plot points and hard-to-believe moments, "Carry-On" was a gripping and highly enjoyable little action flick that quickly found its audience on Netflix (becoming the movie that garnered more views during its first week on the streaming service than any other film last year). Thus, getting a sequel would hardly be a surprise, but Egerton shared some very specific conditions that would have to be met for him to consider returning as Kopek.