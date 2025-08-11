John Wayne Had Very Brutal Thoughts About Starring In A Western TV Show

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

John Wayne made almost 200 films during his lifetime, becoming a true icon of the big screen in the process. He's less known for his TV career, of course, but that doesn't mean he never deigned to appear on the small screen. In fact, he popped up on the small screen throughout his lifetime, making numerous appearances on a variety of shows, including a role on a 1960s episode of the long-running Western series "Wagon Train." There's also Wayne's multiple stints on the seminal sitcom "I Love Lucy," in which he mostly played himself in situations where he became the victim of various farcical hijinks. Less well-known is the Duke's secret cameo on "Gunsmoke," a Western show that almost featured the actor in a starring role.

Indeed, Wayne was offered the role of lawman Marshall Matt Dillon on "Gunsmoke," but he turned it down. James Arness was subsequently cast as the character, mostly thanks to Wayne, who recommended him for the part. (Interestingly enough, Wayne later starred opposite Arness in the movie "Hondo," which led to a TV spin-off ... not that you'd catch Wayne in the small screen version.) So, why did the Duke pass on what would become one of the most influential Western shows ever made? The simple answer: He wasn't interested in headlining a weekly Western TV series.

In point of fact, though he would crop up in episodes of various shows, the screen legend seemed to maintain his aversion to starring in a TV series throughout his storied career. He clearly wasn't particularly fond of the idea of a lead role in anything episodic, especially if it was a Western, and "Gunsmoke" was just one of the earliest examples of his anti-small screen stance.