One Jurassic World Rebirth Moment Reminded Jonathan Bailey Of The Most Disgusting Horror Film Ever

If you've seen "Jurassic World Rebirth," you know it goes a little heavier on Spielberg references than the previous installments (a surprise given that Spielberg is not a fan of repeating himself). There are clear nods to "Jaws" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark," as well as the OG "Jurassic Park," but Gareth Edwards is such a dedicated cinephile that he can skillfully smuggle in hat-tips to, say, "Zatoichi" in "Rogue One" without eliciting groans from savvy moviegoers.

Sometimes, you're so steeped in film history that references happen by accident. Martin Scorsese is the master of the inadvertent homage. I've seen him pull shots and sequences from Jean-Pierre Melville, Mario Bava and freakin' Gary Sherman (the opening of "Bringing Out the Dead" is a straight-up genuflection to the sleazy glory of "Vice Squad") that feel like movie muscle memory. Many directors show off their references; Scorsese just pulls them out of the ether. That memory, that indelible shot ... you've got to love movies more than anything to not only repurpose a shot, but make it your own.

I'm not sure Edwards was thinking like this while shooting the climax of "Jurassic World Rebirth," but Jonathan Bailey, the Royal Shakespeare Company prodigy who won an Olivier Award for his portrayal of Jamie in "Company," saw something special in the sequence that required the actors to crawl through tubes while contending with hungry, hungry dinos. And it wasn't a reference to Raquel Welch in the dino-laden "One Million Years B.C." – though the legendary diva would've added a dash of doo-doo decadence to the movie that was on Bailey's mind.