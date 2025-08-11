Taron Egerton Doesn't Think He'd Make A Good James Bond For One Reason

Although Taron Egerton is no stranger to the espionage genre, thanks to his breakthrough role as Gary "Eggsy" Unwin in the "Kingsman" film franchise, you can count him out of the running for one of the most in-demand lead roles in film today. The Golden Globe-winning star of "Rocketman" acknowledges his love for 007, but believes he is the wrong candidate. He pondered over the opportunity in an interview with Collider:

"No. And I don't think I'm a good choice for it. I think I'm too messy for that. I think I'm not— I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig's tenure. But I think I wouldn't be good at it, and I think there's so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably."

With that being said, Egerton is still open to pursuing more commercial franchise projects. However, he believes that signing on to play James Bond would be too significant a commitment for him, given that the significance of the role could possibly overshadow the rest of his career, one where he has showcased significant range as an actor. He continues: