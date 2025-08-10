Taylor Swift's CSI: Crime Scene Investigation Episode Is One Of The Show's Most Disturbing

A common joke amongst Swifties — the very passionate fans of pop star Taylor Swift — is that we're all so lucky that Swift decided to pursue music instead of becoming a serial killer. Obviously, this is tongue-in-cheek and refers to Swift's love of planting cryptic, clever Easter eggs for her fans to find as she gears up for a new announcement or album release, but it's also a nod to her famously well-documented love of crime-centric television. (One of her three cats is named Olivia Benson after Mariska Hargitay's lead detective on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, after all.) This is all to say that it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Swift once guest-starred on an episode of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" — specifically, in the show's ninth season in an episode titled "Turn, Turn, Turn," which aired in 2009.

The episode ostensibly focuses on crime scene investigator Nick Stokes (original cast member George Eads) as he's called to a seedy motel where a murder occurred on his birthday, but Swift's character, Haley Jones, is the thread that ties the whole thing together. In the episode's first scene, Nick finds Haley's body — she's been stabbed — in the parking lot of said motel, which is owned by her parents Mark and Nicole Jones (Geoffrey Blake and Lisa Darr). "Turn, Turn, Turn" then flashes back to one year prior when Nick was investigating a different death at the motel (shouldn't this place get shut down at a certain point?!) and first met Haley, back when she had light brown hair and bangs. The next time Nick is at the motel to deal with yet another crime (the apparent assault of Haley's friend Bree, played by Alessandra Torresani), Haley looks different, with blond curls that look a lot more like Swift's real style at the time. (She was in the midst of promoting her second album, "Fearless," during this era and favored country music-appropriate golden curls.) The third time Nick sees Haley, she's dyed her hair dark brown and is sporting a nose piercing and lip ring for a gothic look. (Also, there's another dead body.)

Why am I talking about Haley's hair so much? Weirdly, it's the key to Swift's character's entire arc — which, even for a show like "CSI," is particularly unsettling.