Tim Burton And The Rock Band Sparks Almost Made A Movie Of A Famed Manga Series

Although they had already scored many hits over the years, the rock band Sparks enjoyed a massive visibility increase in 2021 with the release of Edgar Wright's "The Sparks Brothers," a documentary about their decades-long career and prolific output. Brothers Ron and Russell Mael have been performing together under the banner of Sparks since 1972 and have, as of 2025, released 26 original studio albums. Those familiar with the band can tell you about their unabashed quirkiness. Sparks is whimsical, often humorous, and frequently employs puns and jokes in their music. One of their albums is called "Kimono My House." Another is titled "Angst in My Pants." The stern and strange Ron writes the music, while the charming and handsome Russel sings. They're still touring, and both brothers are in their late 70s.

For decades, Sparks possessed filmmaking ambitions and was eager to write a movie musical. They finally got their wish in 2021 with the release of "Annette," a gonzo opera directed by Leos Carax and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The film is about the two lead characters falling in love and having a child, only the child is a marionette puppet. It's a very odd movie, as one might expect, possessed of Sparks' energetic, slightly off-center music and Carax's penchant for reality-bending surrealism. "Annette" won Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival and five César Awards (the French Oscars).

Of course, "Annette" was only, by happenstance, the film that Sparks eventually got to make. Back in the late 1980s, the band took a strong interest in an obscure manga series called "Mai, the Psychic Girl," hoping to write the music for a film adaptation. "Mai," which ran from 1985 to 1986, is about a 14-year-old girl with psychic powers who is being pursued by a shadowy cabal of government agents that aims to kidnap her and use her powers for evil ends. Sparks pitched the idea to Carolco Pictures ... and even had Tim Burton briefly floating around the project.