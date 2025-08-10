Why HBO Max Canceled Warrior (Again)

"Warrior" walked a long and lonely road to make it on screen. It all started with the one and only Bruce Lee, who in 1971 developed a TV series that he hoped would showcase his world class martial arts skills. Called "Ah Sahm," it told the story of a Chinese immigrant in the American Old West who gets pulled into the Tong Wars of turn of the century San Francisco. Hollywood took Lee's treatment for the series and turned it into "Kung Fu," a show about a kung fu master who is decidedly not Asian.

It seemed like that was the end of "Ah Sahm" for Lee's daughter Shannon, who looked for projects that would further his legacy and not just capitalize on his image. And that's when Justin Lin, hot off of several of The Fast and the Furious's best installments, approached her about dusting off Lee's original pitch for a series.

It only took 45 years, but "Warrior" premiered on Cinemax with all the style and spectacle that would have made Lee proud. The first season released in 2019, with another ten episode season coming out the following year. "Warrior" season 2 didn't exactly get canceled, so much as Cinemax got out of the original programming game entirely. Cinemax's other shows "The Knick" and "Banshee" came to an end and it looked like "Warrior" would fall next, but in 2021 HBO Max announced they were renewing the series for a third season that would eventually premiere in 2023, at which point they were now rechristened to simply Max.

The launch of season 3 made it feel like "Warrior" might finally break out, but this unlikely comeback ended in defeat when the streaming service formerly known as Max canceled the show. Looking back on the reasons why, it's clear even the greatest kung fu warrior couldn't overcome these stumbling blocks.