Warrior Stunt Coordinator Brett Chan On How You Craft A Great Action Scene [Interview]

Working with actors who are inexperienced, what are some tips or advice you give them on selling certain moves?

See, Olivia [Cheng] didn't have any martial arts experience. She's a gymnast, though, so she has good body control. Basically, what I do is I try to teach them first foot work. Once I get footwork down, it gives them one less thing to think about. If you're not a martial artist, you don't have good footwork, then every time you have to think about your step and you have to think about the arm, then you got to think about the look and you got to think about the other actor. But if your footwork is already solid, you know where it's going to go every single time. It's so much safer and they pick it up much faster.

It's a slower process because trying to teach them footwork, it's really hard at first, but until you get it, once you get that, you set them up in, obviously, an order of lessons, and they'll feel like, "I'm not learning much and this is just stupid." But once they get that and after X amount of time, they'll be like, "Oh, it's so much easier."

There's little room for faking it in this show. The editing lets you enjoy the action and choreography. How much does how a director intends on shooting a scene, like a long take or more aggressive cutting, influence you?

I was fortunate that Jonathan Tropper let me, after he saw me working on this one thing that wasn't working, I just said, "Just let me try, Jonathan." So I did it, which the one fight in the brothel in episode one. Jonathan said, "Oh, wow. Just do it Brett." So I know exactly how I'm going to shoot it when I choreograph it. I know the angles I want to do and where I want to take it and how I want it to play out. Once that happens, then I can previs it. And then you talk to the actors, where they want to be in certain things emotionally or what's happening, so then at that point then I know how I want to shoot it.

But if I don't know how I want to shoot, because a lot of times directors want to shoot themselves, regardless of whether they know how to shoot it, they just want to shoot themselves because they want to say they shot it, which is fair enough. They're helming the ship, it's fair enough. Okay, great so you kind of let them. What I'll do at that point is I'll create the fight and I'll write a shot list according to how I choreographed it and prevised it. Let's say there are 30 shots here, okay, well now the director wants to change this, this, this, this. Okay, so then I can remove shot 17, 21 and 14 and the fight will still work.

So at that point, that's the only saving grace I can do with a fight. It all depends if you want to shoot with actors or you want to shoot with doubles, because you shoot doubles there are always cuts everywhere. If you want to shoot long oners, the actors, then the actors have to be really good. If they're not, then the director is going to suffer. They got to cut it at some point because the actors won't be able to do it, and at that point, it becomes unsafe. I have to let them know that's going to be unsafe.