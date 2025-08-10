Why Is It Called Bleach? The Anime's Unusual Title Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tite Kubo's manga "Bleach" is often described as one of the "Big Three" of its magazine publisher Weekly Shonen Jump, alongside Eiichiro Oda's "One Piece" and Masashi Kishimoto's "Naruto." The three have that name for a simple reason: During the 2000s, they were the three most popular "battle shonen" manga/anime series out there. For many anime fans (like actor Michael B. Jordan), they remain huge touchstones.

"One Piece" has its title because its pirate hero, Monkey D. Luffy, and his crew are searching for a treasure called the one piece. "Naruto" is named after its protagonist, Naruto Uzumaki, a young orphan and aspiring ninja bonded to a fox demon. But "Bleach"? That title is much less intuitive.

Unlike the other two series, which are set in fictional worlds, "Bleach" takes place in a supernatural twist on the real world. Japanese teenager Ichigo Kurosaki has two traits that stand apart from his peers. One, he's got strawberry blond hair (colored as orange). Two, he can see and talk to ghosts. Ichigo's life forever changes when a malevolent spirit called a Hollow attacks his family, at which point they're saved by Rukia Kuchiki, a Shinigami (Japanese death spirit, translated as "Soul Reaper" in English).

Rukia is wounded fighting the Hollow, so she transfers her powers (embodied in a magical sword called a "Zanpakutō") to Ichigo. While she heals, he has to balance his new double life as a high school student and Soul Reaper. As "Bleach" goes on, it explores different realms such as the Shinigami's native Soul Society, while moving away from ghost hunting in favor of duels.

So, what does this story about Shinigami sword fights have to do with cleaning chemicals? Why "Bleach?" Fans and new readers keep asking that question, but the answer lies nestled in a 2008 interview with Kubo by Anime Insider magazine.

"Bleach" wasn't Kubo's first idea for the manga's title, but it refers to the characters' clothing. The Soul Reapers, including Ichigo, all wear black and white kimonos, but "Black" and "White" would be too "simple" and "straightforward" as titles. "If you put 'bleach,' somebody can associate that with white. So, that's how 'Bleach' came," Kubo explained.