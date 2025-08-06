How The Original Naked Gun Director Feels About Liam Neeson's Reboot

Akiva Schaffer's new film "The Naked Gun" is the fourth entry in the "Naked Gun" movie series. The franchise began in 1980 with the short-lived slapstick TV show "Police Squad!," starring Leslie Nielsen as police detective Frank Drebin. Nielsen played the part completely straight (he was a stone-faced Joe Friday type), which was a marvelous juxtaposition to the absurd sight gags around him. "Police Squad!" was co-created by David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker, the masterminds behind comedy classics like "The Kentucky Fried Movie" and "Airplane!" Sadly, the series was too funny to live, and "Police Squad!" was canceled after only six episodes.

However, the series lived on among a cult comedy crowd, and there was enough interest in 1988 to expand the property into a feature film titled "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!" By then, the world was ready, and the movie was a huge hit, earning over $78 million at the domestic box office alone against a $14.5 million budget.Naturally, a sequel was put into the works, but the resulting film, 1991's "The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear," was directed by only David Zucker and co-written by him and Pat Proft. After that, the third movie in the franchise, 1994's "Naked Gun 33 1⁄3: The Final Insult," was only co-written by David Zucker.

Schaffer's "Naked Gun," as it were, had no participation from any of the property's original creators. It's very funny, and the spirit is certainly the same, but one can sense a slight shift in the "Naked Gun" sense of humor. It's clearly Schaffer's film. When contacted by The Hollywood Reporter to give his take on the movie, David Zucker said he was happy to see a slapstick comedy doing well at the box office. He also revealed he has utterly no interest in actually watching the film.