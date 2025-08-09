Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3's Spookiest Episode Borrows From Two Sci-Fi Horror Classics

Set phasers to spoilers. This article discusses major events from the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

If the creative team behind "Strange New Worlds" are trying to convince us that "Star Trek" can support any possible combination of genres and tones, season 3 is already proving to be a brilliant case study. In the span of only five episodes, we've seen an action thriller with the Gorn, a romantic fantasy drama (emphasis on fantasy) featuring Spock (Ethan Peck) and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), a self-contained zombie invasion, and a whimsical throwback to the aesthetics of "The Original Series" wrapped in a murder-mystery plot. Now, the show's writers have just unleashed what might go down as the most ambitious hour yet in all of "Strange New Worlds," and it takes a page (or two) out of a pair of under-appreciated horror touchstones.

Yes, "Star Trek" is once again voyaging into the cosmic unknown with season 3, episode 5, fittingly titled "Through the Lens of Time." This time, however, it's drawn inspiration from some unusual sources. When the story begins, it seems we might be in for an "Indiana Jones" riff as Chapel and Dr. Roger Korby (Cillian O'Sullivan) lead an excavation of an ancient archaeological site. But what starts with a sense of wonder and exploration soon devolves into the most Lovecraftian of horrors. The away team quickly discovers that the "treasures" waiting for them inside the hidden structure are anything but: automated (and quite deadly) self-defense mechanisms, time/space paradoxes, and inter-dimensional aliens just itching for their chance to escape.

As our characters go deeper and deeper into this house of horrors, two movies in particular feel like spiritual siblings to what "Strange New Worlds" attempts here: Paul W.S. Anderson's 1997 cult classic "Event Horizon" and Ridley Scott's 2012 "Alien" prequel "Prometheus." Add that to the usual franchise hallmarks of using science to explain the unknown, and the final result is as unique as anything we've seen in "Star Trek" before. The series has given us a taste of the existential, and there's no going back now.