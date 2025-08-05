Marvel's Eyes Of Wakanda's Coolest Character Is Actually A Clever Disney Easter Egg

Spoilers for "Eyes of Wakanda" follow, folks. Be careful down there!

Marvel Studios has proven its willingness to play on previous blockbuster nostalgia when casting actors for their projects, as anyone who saw Robert Redford in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" will attest. Cameos are another bag entirely when a lot of these stars have been around long enough to live entire alternate lives in associated projects, with Chris Evans turning up as Johnny Storm in "Deadpool & Wolverine" serving as a great example. Marvel's latest release, "Eyes of Wakanda" plays this effect on the nose, with Anika Noni Rose playing a new character with a surprising link to her Disney past. Fans of "The Princess and the Frog" are going to be pleased when they see her role in the new "Black Panther" spinoff, because it's a great Disney Easter egg.

Rose voiced Princess Tiana in "The Princess and the Frog," and that movie has only gained more fans as the years go by. Her character made headlines back when the film released in 2009, as the first Black Disney Princess ever, though the movie that was a bit underserved at the time. Disney has maintained a good relationship with Rose since, and her popping up in "Eyes of Wakanda" wasn't the biggest surprise. However, the role she's playing in the series will bring a smile to a lot of people's faces once they meet her as "The Last Panther" in the series' final installment on Disney+.

"The Last Panther" follows the story of Prince Tafari and Kuda, who work as Wakandan spies reclaiming stolen vibranium artifacts from the outside world. After the prince quickly retrieves an axe they've been sent after, their mission is knocked off its axis by a mysterious stranger with a powered suit of armor. The boys quickly discover that their assailant is Wakandan, but they do not know her because she's from the future. She's the "Last Black Panther," a queen of Wakanda trying to avert an apocalypse in her time. Rose voices "The Last Panther," and it's actually her second time as a Wakandan with a royal lineage.