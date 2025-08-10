Why The CW's Urban Fantasy Comedy Reaper Was Canceled

The first already-canceled show I fell for, even before "Firefly," was the CW's comedy "Reaper." While "Firefly" received a belated movie wrap-up in 2005 with "Serenity," the story of "Reaper" has remained open since its 2009 cancellation. Perhaps the show invited its own grim fate with a name that suggested death.

What is "Reaper," anyway, though? Well, I don't bring up "Firefly" out of nowhere; if you're a fan of Joss Whedon's writing, then "Reaper" might be up your alley too. The show is best described as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" crossed with Kevin Smith, from "Clerks" to "Dogma." (Smith even directed the "Reaper" pilot.)

Created by Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters, "Reaper" follows 21-year-old slacker Sam Oliver (Bret Harrison). On his birthday, he gets a very unpleasant gift. Before Sam was born, his father John (Andrew Airlie) was "very sick," so Sam's parents made a deal with the Devil (Ray Wise) for a cure. The price? Their firstborn's soul, to be delivered on his 21st birthday. Now Sam has to act as a "Reaper": a bounty hunter tracking souls who've escaped Hell (apparently it's gotten so crowded that the inmates can slip through the cracks). The show follows an episodic monster of the week formula. Sam, aided by his friends Sock (Tyler Labine), Ben (Rick Gonzalez), and eventually his girlfriend Andi (Missy Peregrym), track down evil souls with powers reflecting their sins. For instance, the first escaped soul was an arsonist in life, so now he can control fire.

The show-stealer though is definitely Mr. Wise as the charming but still scary Prince of Darkness. You might say his portrayal of the Devil is just a toned down version of his performance as Leland Palmer on "Twin Peaks" and spin-off film "Fire Walk With Me," but I'd counter that's the best pitch for a Network TV Devil I've ever heard.

While "Reaper" had a fun premise and Wise brought the goods, it wasn't enough. The show ran for two seasons and 31 episodes, from 2007 to 2009, and that was it. The finale, "The Devil & Sam Oliver," features Sam trying and failing to get out of his contract, ending the series on a depressing note that makes it harder to recommend. So, why did the CW cast "Reaper" down into the fiery pit?