Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Confirmed A Decades-Old Fan Theory About Spock

Trekkies need no reminding, but there is a controversial line of dialogue in Nicholas Meyer's 1991 film "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" that sometimes gets mentioned in nitpicky conversations about the franchise. While investigating a crime, Spock (Leonard Nimoy) notes that "An ancestor of mine maintained that if you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains — however improbable -– must be the truth." The quote, as many know, is traditionally attributed to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's fictional detective Sherlock Holmes, and Spock's use of it left some Trekkies tantalized at the thought of a literary crossover. Is Spock declaring that he is related to Sherlock Holmes? Is Sherlock Holmes a real person in the "Star Trek" universe?

As /Film has explained before, however, that couldn't be true. On "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Sherlock Holmes is repeatedly spoken of as a fictional construct, and the crew of the Enterprise-D regularly re-enact Holmes mysteries on the holodeck. Indeed, a holographic representation of Holmes' nemesis, Professor Moriarty (Daniel Davis), becomes a self-aware villain on "Next Generation," and there is a lot of dialogue devoted to the fact that he was previously fictional, created by a deceased English writer. So, no, Spock was not implying that he is related to Sherlock Holmes, however fun a notion that might be.

Trekkies, however, further theorized that Spock was referring to Arthur Conan Doyle himself as an ancestor. Spock is, after all, half-human, and it's distantly conceivable that his human mother, Amanda Grayson, was descended from Doyle's nephews (Doyle had no grandchildren of his own). It's unlikely, but it's possible that one of Doyle's present-day descendants could be become the great-grandparent of Spock's mother. This was, however, just a fan theory.

That is, until the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," in which Spock (Ethan Peck) said, clear as day, that Arthur Conan Doyle was his ancestor.