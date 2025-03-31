A Star Trek Fan Theory Links Spock To Sherlock Holmes

In Nicholas Meyer's 1991 film "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and the crew of the Enterprise are investigating an elaborate mystery. The Enterprise was seemingly framed for firing upon a Klingon vessel during a vital diplomatic mission, and two officers from the Starfleet ship beamed over afterward and assassinated a Klingon chancellor. No one knows the identity of the assassins, nor how the Enterprise could have fired on the Klingon ship when they still have a full complement of torpedoes.

Regardless, Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) are arrested and sent to a remote Klingon prison planet, requiring Spock to find the evidence to exonerate them (as they are clearly innocent). During his investigation, Spock logically dictates to the Enterprise's crew that, "An ancestor of mine maintained that if you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains — however improbable -– must be the truth." This quote, as murder mystery fans will immediately tell you, is most often credited to Sherlock Holmes, the star detective of the many short stories penned by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle between 1887 and 1927. Holmes, like Spock, was logical and focused, using his keen talents for analysis, observation, and deduction to solve complex conundra.

Of course, a question immediately arises when hearing that quote: Why did Spock refer to Sherlock Holmes as "an ancestor of mine?" Spock is half-human, of course, with a mother who came from Earth. It's wholly possible that he would have famous humans somewhere in his lineage. The central problem: Sherlock Holmes is fictional. This has some fans positing that "Star Trek" takes place in a universe where Sherlock Holmes was real, and that Spock's mother is one of Holmes' descendants.

This theory, while tantalizing, can't possibly be correct.