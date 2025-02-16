Star Trek's Spock Shares An Unlikely Connection To A 60s Western Comedy

If you're an avid reader of science fiction and fantasy novels, or if you've simply spent any amount of time perusing these aisles at your local bookstore or library, you're no doubt familiar with the name Barbara Hambly. She's a prolific genre author responsible for series like "The Darwath Trilogy," "Sunwolf and Starhawk" and "Winterlands," and she's also dabbled in both the "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" expanded universes. She's a well respected writer in her field, and shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 73.

When she wrote "Ishmael," the "Star Trek" franchise had attained a level of mainstream popularity that had eluded it since "The Original Series" debuted on NBC in 1966, and it had done so by foregrounding the death and rebirth of its most popular character, Spock. Writing a novel about Spock made sense. Sending him back to the 19th century Pacific Northwest by way of a long-canceled ABC Western comedy, however, seemed a bit of a stretch.

And yet there was a method to Hambly's madness. The series in question, "Here Come the Brides," which starred Robert Brown as a logging honcho who seeks to assuage the loneliness of his male employees by importing 100 eligible bachelorettes out west, premiered in 1968 and, despite mostly enthusiastic reviews, lasted a scant two seasons. What does any of this have to do with "Star Trek"? In the show, Brown's business foe is a sawmill owner who's made a hefty wager that this audacious companionship scheme will prove to be a loser. This character's name is Aaron Stempel, and he was played by Mark Lenard, who played Spock's father Sarek in "Star Trek: The Original Series," "Star Trek: The Animated Series" and three of the films.

In "Ishmael," Stempel is responsible for warding off an alien invasion of Earth during the 19th century, something the Klingons would very much like to occur. An amnesiac Spock is ultimately able to thwart the assassination of Stempel, and winds up back on the bridge of the Enterprise by the end of the novel.

It's a self-contained, non-canon adventure, but it did leave an imprint in official "Star Trek" lore.