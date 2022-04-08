Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Has Finally Given Spock A Full Name

Captain James T. Kirk is just as much of a ladies' man as he is an explorer. Scotty always overestimates how much time the Enterprise engines need to be repaired so he seems even more efficient. Spock will always be the most insufferable bastion of logic and reason. Longtime fans know that there are a few non-negotiable constants entrenched throughout "Star Trek" history, especially where our favorite pointy-eared half-Vulcan is concerned. With all that said, however, "Star Trek" has always been a franchise driven to "boldly" move forward to "new worlds" and unexplored territory, so perhaps it's fitting that fans will have to brace themselves for one major addition to previously established canon.

In a development that's sure to get the fandom buzzing, the "Star Trek: Discovery" spin-off series titled "Strange New Worlds" is set to introduce a bit of an unexpected change to Mr. Spock himself, played by actor Ethan Peck in this new series after first appearing in the role in "Discovery." Thanks to the eagle-eyed fans at TrekCore (via ScreenRant), it appears that the Vulcan/human hybrid with no other traditional surname is set to reveal his first name. This information has come out slightly ahead of time, in conjunction with this weekend's planned "Star Trek: Mission Chicago" event. According to reports, both Spock and relatively minor "The Original Series" character M'Benga (portrayed by Babs Olusanmokun in "Strange New Worlds) are set to receive full names for the first time in franchise history. This comes courtesy of new and updated character posters unveiled at the Chicago convention, which proudly display their respective full names for all to see.

Fans, may I introduce you to Dr. Jabilo M'Benga and (dramatic drum roll, please) Lt. Commander S'chn T'Gain Spock.