Why Prime Video Canceled Orlando Bloom's Carnival Row

Almost everyone loves a good fantasy world to escape into, and the Prime Video series "Carnival Row" was a spectacularly crafted fantasy world featuring mythical beings who must try to live alongside mundane humans in a world that oppresses them. The worldbuilding was phenomenal with a number of interesting characters and ideas, though sometimes the rather basic plot at the center let the rest of the series down. It could be hit or miss, with critics warmer on the first season than the second, though the series also had its ardent defenders. After all, this was a series with Orlando Bloom playing Philo, a smoldering half-fae detective, and Cara Delevingne playing Vignette, a freaking faerie resistance fighter and Philo's ex, so there was almost a guaranteed fanbase based on pure supernatural hottie factor alone. So why did it get the axe after only two seasons?

The show had some pretty major shake-ups behind the scenes, with the series creator and showrunner both leaving after the first season and a new showrunner stepping in, so there are myriad reasons why "Carnival Row" might have been cancelled. According to Orlando Bloom, however, the biggest nail in the "Carnival Row" season 3 coffin was the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.