Carnival Row Season 2 Has Finished Production - Check Out Some Behind The Scenes Photos

"Carnival Row" is a dark fantasy series about a world where mythical creatures are forced to abandon their war-torn homeland, becoming refugees in a human city. Tensions rise between the mundane residents of the city and the growing magical immigrant population, and things eventually become violent. Inspector Philo (Orlando Bloom) spent the majority of the first season digging into a conspiracy at the heart of the city. He's sympathetic to the mythical Fae people because he's half-Fae himself, and his complicated relationship with his ex, the Fae rebel, Vignette (Cara DeLevingne), doesn't help matters.

The series bills itself as a bit of a romance, but the chemistry between Bloom and DeLevingne never quite clicks. Their shared history and potential conflict are all fine, but the sparks never fly between the leads. Hopefully whatever happened to bloody Bloom in the above behind-the-scenes shot helps propel their relationship in a new direction.