Vanessa Kirby's Worst Movie On IMDb Is A Must-Watch For True Fans

"A writer loses her memory. Adrift in NYC, she connects with a group of teenagers — in conversations both real and imagined — and searches for a way home" is an accurate plot description on IMDb that conveys how vague "Italian Studies" is. Director Adam Leon aligns the elliptical formal qualities of his film with Alina's adrift state of mind, though many viewers may lack the patience for a film that survives on avant-garde vibes alone.

One of the few strengths of "Italian Studies" is how it captures the loneliness of urban living despite being surrounded by tons of people. There's a quiet chaos in the handheld camera and distanced shots of Alina dazedly swimming through a sea of people that threatens to swallow her whole, unsure of where she is going, and no one cares enough to help. The sequences of Alina begging a bodega owner for water and falling asleep in the middle of a stairwell depict the gritty side of the city that was better showcased in films such as "Topside" or "Heaven Knows What."

It's difficult to connect with the main character, Alina, because she is a wandering amnesiac; she doesn't know who she is, and neither does the audience. But Vanessa Kirby's talent keeps us anchored to Alina's conflict. Every disoriented gesture and vacant stare carries an undercurrent of active, forward-moving desperation to decipher the truth. Aside from the magnetic Vanessa Kirby, you can also catch glimpses of "Stranger Things" star Maya Hawke and Fred Hechinger, one-half of the twin emperors from "Gladiator II," as some of the teens. Without Vanessa Kirby to give some emotional gravity to her character as she stumbles through a haze for the entire running time, "Italian Studies" would have been a completely failed experiment.