Jennifer Lawrence Doesn't Understand Her Most Controversial Horror Movie

While Lawrence might have joked that sleeping with the director made it so she could understand the movie better, she has since spoken up about how difficult filming "Mother!" was for her. In a 2017 interview with Vogue, she shared that filming the movie forced her to "go to a darker place" than she had ever been to before, and "[I] didn't know if I'd be able to come out okay." She even ended up with a dislocated rib and had to be put on oxygen between takes, and told Vogue that Aronofsky kept pushing for emotionality even during those moments. It's really no wonder the relationship was so short-lived, and it adds another level of meta-commentary to the film regarding how auteurs treat their leading women. Hollywood and horror movies in particular are infamous for pushing their leads too far, and it's interesting to see it represented in the movie by Mother and Him's relationship.

During her absolutely hilarious "Hot Ones" episode, Lawrence also revealed that the dislocated rib never quite healed right and that her top rib "still clicks to this day," which is a pretty hardcore souvenir from your time on a film that you didn't fully understand. No matter how great "Mother!" might be, Lawrence deserved to be safe and protected on set, especially since she was dating the director. It would be nice if "Mother!" taught us all some lessons both onscreen and off, but given people's lack of understanding, I wouldn't count on it.