The Naked Gun Targets A Tom Cruise Classic With One Of Its Best Gags

This article contains spoilers for "The Naked Gun."

In Nicole Kidman's version of the cinephile's pledge of allegiance, we come to movie theaters to laugh, to cry, and to care, yet we don't seem to be doing much of the first part. To be fair, there have been several great theatrical comedies released over the past five years like the screamingly funny slapstick epic "Hundreds of Beavers," but they've rarely come from major studios. There are, of course, exceptions like "Barbie" or the miniature success of "No Hard Feelings," but otherwise, recent studio comedies have gone underseen, been relegated to streaming, or simply not been made. A comedy like 2023's extremely funny "Joy Ride" simply isn't treated with the same fervor as a blockbuster action movie. But if there's one film this year that possesses the power to hopefully change that tide, it's "The Naked Gun."

Ethan Anderton's overwhelmingly positive review of Akiva Schaffer's legacy sequel for /Film calls it the funniest movie of 2025, and I'm pretty much on the same virtual wavelength. "The Naked Gun" made me laugh throughout. It's an exuberantly silly 85-minute laugh riot that unleashes one funny sight gag after the other, which was made all the better by watching it with a crowd. Schaffer, director of great comedies like "Hot Rod" and "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping," manages to make his Liam Neeson-led spoof feel like a welcome companion piece to what David Zucker, Jim Abrahams and Jerry Zucker (otherwise known as ZAZ) created rather than reheated leftovers.

Before Leslie Nielsen's Frank Drebin made audiences laugh their butts off in 1988, the character was introduced in the short-lived series "Police Squad." Despite being unceremoniously canceled by ABC after just six episodes, the 1982 oddity became a cult hit once more folks got wind of it. But where "Police Squad" was solely focused on lampooning straight-faced cop dramas like "M Squad" and "Adam-12," the original "Naked Gun" trilogy painted on a far broader cultural canvas. Indeed, where the first film directly parodies the confrontation in the Mayor's office from "Dirty Harry," the sequels do their own comedic covers of "Casablanca" and "Ghost." "The Naked Gun 33 ⅓" even gets a twofer in by hilariously sending up both the Union Station shootout from Brian DePalma's "The Untouchables" and the stairway peril of Sergei Eisenstein's "Battleship Potemkin."

Schafer's "Naked Gun" lets a lot of its humorous word play and creative sight gags take the reins, but there's only one sequence that directly spoofs not just one of the most acclaimed action movies of the 2010s, but also one of Tom Cruise's greatest hits.