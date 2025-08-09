This '80s Kurt Russell Rom-Com Got A Remake That Flopped With 24% On Rotten Tomatoes

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are a dynamic cinematic duo, having starred in numerous films together. One of their best known collaborations (even if it wasn't warmly received at the time of its release) is 1987's "Overboard." The movie, which only has a 46% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, follows a carpenter, played by Russell, and a wealthy socialite (Hawn) who suffers from amnesia following an accident. Angry at her for stiffing him out of his money for a job, he then claims to be her husband and brings her back home to work off what she owes.

A man manipulating a woman and having her fall in love with him in the process is ... problematic, even with "Overboard" being based on a true story. After all, the '80s were filled with romantic comedies with troublesome premises. Still, as long as you don't think about it too much, it can still be fun and adorable, with Russell and Hawn having ample chemistry. That goodwill is also probably why the movie received a remake in 2018.

The newer film, also called "Overboard," stars Anna Faris as a working class mother, while Eugenio Derbez plays a wealthy playboy who loses his memory after stiffing Faris' character out of some money, prompting her to pretend to be his wife. Clearly, though, the premise still didn't resonate in a more modern context, as the movie was received even less charitably than the first and currently holds a 24% Rotten Tomatoes score.