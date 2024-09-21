Every Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn Movie, Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes

As is often the case, the original installment of "The Christmas Chronicles" was deemed better than its sequel — even if it's a difference of three measly percentage points. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn kicked off this two-film franchise in 2018 as Santa and Mrs. Claus, but first, the film introduces us to the recently widowed Claire Pierce (Kimberly Williams-Paisley, whom you might remember as Annie from the "Father of the Bride" movies) and her kids Kate and Teddy. When Kate and Teddy try to successfully videotape Santa to prove he's real, the two end up in his sleigh and basically disrupt the Christmas space-time continuum (which is to say that the sleigh crashes in Chicago due to their presence). Also, Oliver Hudson, Hawn's eldest son, is in this movie as Claire's late husband, so that's a cute cameo.

Critics more or less found "The Christmas Chronicles" to be pretty charming, if flawed and silly — which is fair, considering that Russell and Hawn are so fun on-screen together that pairing them up as Santa and Mrs. Claus is pretty ingenious. "The film's no great shakes, but Russell's star power in "The Christmas Chronicles" is a gift anyone should be happy to claim," Melanie McFarland at Salon.com concluded. Also, a lot of critics just thought Russell as Santa was sort of hot; Emily St. James called his take on the character a "Santa who, in the parlance of the times, can get it" for Vox, and Karen Han at Polygon sort of agreed: "Hot Santa is a premise that requires a few risks, but this movie falls just short of making the leap. Still, the film has a few interesting points to make as to the way the idea of how Christmas has changed over the years."